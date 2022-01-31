Denver Area To Get Battered With Winter Storm, Below Zero Temperatures

While parts of the country continue to deal with the fallout of a frigid bomb cyclone, the Northern Colorado area is due for more winter weather this week.

FOX 31 forecasters say the Denver area and the Front Range can expect temperatures dipping into the 30s and 20s starting this Tuesday (February 1). The arctic front will bring snow around 6 p.m. across the area, and the white stuff will come sooner in the mountains and Foothills.

"Snow continues off/on Wednesday. At no point is it heavy, it will gradually accumulate," reporters say. "Expect colder temperatures in the teens and very fine, dry snowfall."

Here are the expected snowfall totals by 11 p.m. Wednesday (February 2):

Denver: 3 to 4 inches

Fort Collins: 3 to 6 inches

Loveland: 3 to 6 inches

Greeley: 3 to 4 inches

Foothills: 8 to 12 inches

While it'll become drier Wednesday night and into Thursday (February 3), get your coats ready -- meteorologists say temperatures are going to drop below zero in many locations.

"We are forecasting minus 3 degrees in Denver. Mountain towns could hit minus 10 degrees to minus 20 degrees," according to FOX 31. "It will be sunny and warmer Friday through Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s."

Just last week, residents in the area had to deal with inches of thick snow, arctic temperatures, and chilling winds following a record-setting dry streak. The Denver area wents months without snow until the new year came.