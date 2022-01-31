Doja Cat Twerks Against Evil Aliens In Galactic New Video For 'Get Into It'

According to Rolling Stone, the "Need To Know" singer and her team held a casting call to play Starscream in her new video, which Doja decided to pick a "funny-looking one with really dirty, crazy eyes." The eclectic video comes amid a recent in which the rapper/singer spoke to Rolling Stone UK about how she's often depicted in the media as "A vapid rapper girl with boobs a** and I have no opinions." The star continued:

"You see someone on a screen, and they're putting on an act and doing a thing for the camera, and you're like. Oh, that's how they are all the time. It's a shallow way to think, that the person on the TV is nothing but a glob of pixels doing clown s***"

The critics and naysayers haven't stopped the star's career from soaring to heights unseen. Along with being multi-Grammy nominated this year, Doja is also set to perform a the BRIT Awards 2022 and received a staggering seven nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.