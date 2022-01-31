Doja Cat Twerks Against Evil Aliens In Galactic New Video For 'Get Into It'
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 31, 2022
Doja Cat is back with a brand new video, giving fans a creative, galactic experience to enjoy.
The Grammy Award nominated singer dropped the visuals for her fan favorite "Get Into It (Yuh)" over the weekend, in which she channels her inner extraterrestrial energy to battle evil aliens using her special twerk skills. Staying true to Doja fashion, the star switched up her look several times in the video, starting off with platinum blonde updo before swapping it for an icy blue look, then a pink pixie cut.
According to Rolling Stone, the "Need To Know" singer and her team held a casting call to play Starscream in her new video, which Doja decided to pick a "funny-looking one with really dirty, crazy eyes." The eclectic video comes amid a recent in which the rapper/singer spoke to Rolling Stone UK about how she's often depicted in the media as "A vapid rapper girl with boobs a** and I have no opinions." The star continued:
"You see someone on a screen, and they're putting on an act and doing a thing for the camera, and you're like. Oh, that's how they are all the time. It's a shallow way to think, that the person on the TV is nothing but a glob of pixels doing clown s***"
The critics and naysayers haven't stopped the star's career from soaring to heights unseen. Along with being multi-Grammy nominated this year, Doja is also set to perform a the BRIT Awards 2022 and received a staggering seven nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Check out the full video for "Get Into It (Yuh)" above.