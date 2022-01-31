'Hocus Pocus 2' Wraps Filming, Release Date Announced

The long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus has officially wrapped in New England.

Executive producer Adam Shankman confirmed filming for Hocus Pocus 2 in Providence, Rhode Island has completed and the film will be released on Disney+ on Halloween 2022.

"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2," Shankman tweeted over the weekend. "Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy@567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus."

In April, Anne Fletcher was announced as the replacement director for Shankman after he stepped down from the project due to a schedule conflict with the filming of the upcoming movie Disenchanted, Patch.com reported.