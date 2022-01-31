'Hocus Pocus 2' Wraps Filming, Release Date Announced
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2022
The long-awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus has officially wrapped in New England.
Executive producer Adam Shankman confirmed filming for Hocus Pocus 2 in Providence, Rhode Island has completed and the film will be released on Disney+ on Halloween 2022.
"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2," Shankman tweeted over the weekend. "Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy@567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus."
In April, Anne Fletcher was announced as the replacement director for Shankman after he stepped down from the project due to a schedule conflict with the filming of the upcoming movie Disenchanted, Patch.com reported.
The sequel film -- which will include Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker revising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters -- is scheduled to be released in 2022, Disinsider.com reports.
The original Hocus Pocus film was released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega, who told Variety last year that his only wish for the sequel was for it to "involve the three women in some major capacity," which was teased and later confirmed by Midler.
Disney also re-released Hocus Pocus in theaters last October, 27 years after its original premiere, where the movie topped the U.S. box office amid a pause in production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.