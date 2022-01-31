'I Feel So Blessed' Oregon Man Wins $50,000 From $2 Powerball Ticket

A lucky Oregon man found out he won $50,000 off a Powerball ticket he bought nearly six months ago, The Daily News says.

Jimmy Wilburn Jr., a 66-year-old resident of Rainier, Oregon, reportedly took home his winnings last week. He bought the winning ticket for only $2 at Alston Country Store on August 12, 2021. It wasn't until January 20 when he decided to drop by the Rainier store and see if there were any winners. That's when he found out he won.

“I don’t play much, but I knew I had some Powerball tickets in my billfold, and I thought I should check them,” he said in an Oregon Lottery press release. That quick pick Powerball ticket was one number off from hitting the $258 million jackpot for the Aug. 14 Powerball drawing, lottery officials say.

"His ticket’s quick-pick numbers were 6-21-49-65-66 and the Powerball number of 18," according to Daily News. "The jackpot-winning numbers were the same as Wilburn’s except for the last white ball number. The number drawn was 67 and the number on his ticket was 66."

Wilburn told reporters he plans on using the money on adding tools to his woodworking business and to pay some bills.

“I feel so blessed to have won $50,000," he says. “I am just fine with this prize.”