'I Jumped For Joy' Rihanna's Dad Responds To Pregnancy Announcement

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The superstar couple looked delighted to share the news as they stepped out in the New York snow to show off Rihanna's baby bump and it's reported that Rihanna's family is just as excited.

"I'm ecstatic," her father Ronald Fenty told Page Six on Monday, January 31. "I'm so happy that I jumped for joy. I'm still so excited."

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Rihanna's relationship with her father hasn't been smooth. Just last September, she scrapped the lawsuit she had brought against him, accusing him of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company.

It's believed they settled the case and they seem to be on good terms as he shared that Rihanna called him to tell him he will be a grandpa on Sunday night (January 30).

“I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

According to Page Six, the soon-to-be grandpa first met Rocky when Rihanna brought him home to the Caribbean island in December 2020.

Fenty went on to say that Rocky is "a very cool guy" and added, "I like him."

RihannaA$AP Rocky
