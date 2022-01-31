Justin Bieber Confronts Charlie Puth For What He Said On Stage 6 Years Ago

Justin Bieber confronted Charlie Puth on FaceTime for cursing him out on stage six years ago. In case you missed it, in 2016 Puth yelled "F--k you, Justin Bieber" on stage while he was performing his Selena Gomez collaboration "We Don't Talk Anymore."

Bieber finally confronted the singer six years later for the outburst. He can be heard saying, "We never really got to talk about just like years ago when you said "f--k you" on stage." When Puth laughed at the statement, Bieber responded, "I don't think it's very funny to be honest."

Puth then goes on to clarify that it was a joke and he was saying it to be sarcastic. He said, "That wasn't real. That was like a f---ing thing that got completely blown out of proportion."

After a bit of awkward silence, Puth finally says, "I also can't tell if you're joking right now." Finally, Bieber breaks into laughter and it's clear it was all in jest.

He posted a video on Instagram of the exchange. He wrote, "[Charlie Puth] you know you had it coming."

Check out the video below: