Justin Bieber & The Kid LAROI Team Up For New Single 'Stay'

By Ginny Reese

July 9, 2021

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI have teamed up to give the fans a little something special.

A song from the two was leaked online last month, leading fans to speculate the official release of the song sometime in the near future. The two artists joined forces on a new collaboration- a single called "Stay."

And now, the video is finally here.

The official music video for the upbeat song dropped Friday, July 9th.

It features The Kid LAROI floating across an apartment and Bieber singing from a city rooftop.

Biebs and LAROI sing:

"I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey"

Check out the new video below.

Bieber previously posted a teaser of a music video to his social media accounts on Monday which gives the fans a sneak peek of what is in store.

He simple wrote, "Friday #Stay." That was enough to get fans geared up for the release.

