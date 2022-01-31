Lady Gaga Adds More Shows At Park MGM In Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is adding more shows to her run at Park MGM in Las Vegas, reported 13 KTNV Las Vegas. The artist says that she will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM this spring.

The superstar will be performing her critically acclaimed Lady gaga and Jazz Piano show in April. Her added dates include nine shows from Thursday, April 14th to Sunday, May 1st.

According to representatives, the show celebrates her love of the "Great American Songbook" in addition to her Grammy Award-winning nominated collaborative album with the great Tony Bennet "Love For Sale."

Here are the added dates:

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16

Sunday, April 17

Thursday, April 21

Saturday, April 23

Sunday, April 24

Thursday, April 28

Saturday, April 30

Sunday, May 1

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on February 4th at 10 a.m. PST. There will also be a limited number on on-stage seats available for purchase.