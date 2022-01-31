Massive Sinkhole Forces Seattle Espresso Stand To Relocate

A woman has no choice but to move her Seattle business after the area has been afflicted by sinkholes.



In October 2020, a huge sinkhole opened up in the Lake City area, forcing a gas station and car wash to shut down, according to KOMO. Kelly Wilson, whose business is just a few hundred yards away, has to quickly pack up and move by April, according to a notice she got from her property owner last week.

“They’re going to be knocking down the gas station and car wash and we need to get out of the way. So we need to find a new place to sell,” she told reporters. The owner of Kelly Cannoli also got the notice around the same time a second sinkhole formed in the area.

Wilson opened her business four years ago, drawing in customers with its bright pink color, espresso coffee, and East Coast treats. In the wake of the shocking news, she's now raising money for a food and coffee trailer in an empty lot just a few blocks away. Wilson hopes the new Kelly Cannoli location will eventually look like the current one her fans love.