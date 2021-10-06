Large Sinkhole Appears Under Nashville's Only Commuter Train
By Sarah Tate
October 6, 2021
As any commuter to Nashville knows, morning rush hour traffic can be a lot to deal with. For that reason, many people east of the city choose to hop on Nashville's only commuter train in order to get to work downtown. With so many riders dependent on the WeGo Star train, it could prove a problem if something were to happen to the route. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when a sinkhole appeared underneath the tracks near the train's final stop.
On Tuesday morning (October 5), WeGo Star riders were on their typical journey downtown when they had to come up one stop short. The previous night, crews discovered a sinkhole under the tracks at the waterworks location near Omohundro Drive, News Channel 5 reports. The cause of the sinkhole is unknown, but crews are working to fix it.
A crazy morning after a sinkhole opened up on the train tracks headed to Nashville.— Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) October 5, 2021
Now @WeGoTransit buses plan to run a similar schedule as the train to help get you to the Donelson stop.
From there you board the train and finish your commute.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/ypyGQYGSXb
Riders during Tuesday morning's commute disembarked at the Donelson Station stop and were shuttled into Nashville. WeGo has modified its services until further notice while the problem is resolved. Additionally, only the Donelson and Lebanon Stations are accessible at the current time. Per the news outlet, the train times will remain the same, but the third morning and third evening trips won't run.
Shuttles will be available for passengers. In the mornings, the route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle will transport riders from the Donelson Station to downtown, but in the afternoons will the passengers will be taken by van to the Riverfront Station where they will take a bus to Donelson. The route 93 West End Shuttle will take riders from Donelson to Vanderbilt University in the mornings, while route 93 buses will take these riders back to the Donelson stop in the afternoon.