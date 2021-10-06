Large Sinkhole Appears Under Nashville's Only Commuter Train

As any commuter to Nashville knows, morning rush hour traffic can be a lot to deal with. For that reason, many people east of the city choose to hop on Nashville's only commuter train in order to get to work downtown. With so many riders dependent on the WeGo Star train, it could prove a problem if something were to happen to the route. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when a sinkhole appeared underneath the tracks near the train's final stop.

On Tuesday morning (October 5), WeGo Star riders were on their typical journey downtown when they had to come up one stop short. The previous night, crews discovered a sinkhole under the tracks at the waterworks location near Omohundro Drive, News Channel 5 reports. The cause of the sinkhole is unknown, but crews are working to fix it.