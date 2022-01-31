Middle Tennessee Student Arrested After Gun Found On Campus

A Middle Tennessee student was arrested last week and charged with bringing a gun onto school property.

Deonta Deshawn Williams, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday (January 27) after school officials found a firearm inside his vehicle on the property of Kenwood High School in Montgomery County, News Channel 5 reports. School staff initially suspected that he was in possession of marijuana, so school resource officers searched his car in the parking lot, where he found the gun.

In addition to the firearm, school resources discovered a magazine, 13 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle.

According to the new outlet, no threat was made against the school.

Williams is facing several charges, including firearm possession during a dangerous felony, weapons on school property, simple possession, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

This isn't the first time this school year that a mid-state student was found with a gun on campus. In December, two teens were taken into custody after they reportedly brought a gun to a basketball tournament at a Nashville high school. The teens, neither of which was a student at the school, were facing multiple charges.