Nicki Minaj Drops Sultry Satin Bedroom Pic, Drops New Video Trailer

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is back to the music, and the Barbz couldn't be more pleased.

On Sunday, the Queen rapper took to social media to share lyrics from her upcoming single "Do We Have A Problem" featuring Lil Baby, and blessed fans with a sultry, bedroom pic to go along with them. Nicki tweeted:

"Which of these lines do you think go in my new song Do We Have A Problem? Do We Have A Problem trailer TOMORROW#DoWeHaveAProblem RT TO THE Barbie Baby

The star went on to share the alluring photo with the release date for DWHAP.

Nicki's tweets comes just one week after the diamond record holder announced that she'd be dropping her first single in 2022 with Atlanta rap star Lil Baby. She took to social media to tease a still from what fans think may be the upcoming video for the track, simply captioned:

"DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM BABY X BARBIE PINK FRIDAY FEB 4"

Continuing with her "DWHAP" campaign, Nicki teased the upcoming trailer and a possible Q&A for her Twitter followers on Monday.

Aside from gearing up for her new single, the "Super Bass" rapper took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who announced on Monday that the Bajan beauty was expecting her first child with the Harlem rapper. Nicki penned a sweet message to her music colleague, sharing:

"So happy for you mama. conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can't buy."

Catch Nicki's new single "Do We Have A Problem" featuring Lil Baby, dropping Friday, February 4th.

