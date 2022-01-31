Nicki Minaj Drops Sultry Satin Bedroom Pic, Drops New Video Trailer

Nicki Minaj is back to the music, and the Barbz couldn't be more pleased.

On Sunday, the Queen rapper took to social media to share lyrics from her upcoming single "Do We Have A Problem" featuring Lil Baby, and blessed fans with a sultry, bedroom pic to go along with them. Nicki tweeted:

"Which of these lines do you think go in my new song Do We Have A Problem? Do We Have A Problem trailer TOMORROW#DoWeHaveAProblem RT TO THE Barbie Baby