This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Alabama
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham brewery is being credited as the best place to grab a beer in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best beer spots in every state, which included Good People Brewing Company as the top choice for Alabama.
"Located in the heart of Birmingham, the menu at Good People Brewing Company includes tried-and-true favorites like Snake Handler IPA, Pale Ale, and The Bearded Lady American Wheat Ale, in addition to seasonal brews," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Reviewers describe this spot as "the perfect atmosphere for a cold beer right in the heart of Birmingham" and "an all-around fun place to hang out." One customer even noted they're not normally a beer drinker, but "found most of the beers to be really good."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best beer spots in every state:
- Alabama- Good People Brewing Company (Birmingham)
- Alaska- HooDoo Brewing Company (Fairbanks)
- Arizona- Superstition Meadery (Prescott)
- Arkansas- Lost Forty Brewing (Little Rock)
- California- Lagunitas Brewing Company & Beer Sanctuary (Petaluma)
- Colorado- Great Divide Brewing Company (Denver)
- Connecticut- Fox Farm Brewery (Salem)
- Delaware- Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton)
- Florida- Funky Buddha Brewery (Oakland Park)
- Georgia- Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Kauai Beer Company (Lihue)
- Idaho- Grand Teton Brewing (Victor)
- Illinois- Half Acre Beer Company (Chicago)
- Indiana- Deviate Brewing (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Big Grove Brewery and Taproom (Solon)
- Kansas- Radius Brewing Company (Emporia)
- Kentucky- West Sixth Brewing (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Bayou Teche Brewing (Arnaudville)
- Maine- Allagash Brewing Company (Portland)
- Maryland- Union Craft Brewing (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Tree House Brewing (Charlton)
- Michigan- Bell's Brewery (Multiple locations)
- Minnesota- Bent Paddle Brewing (Duluth)
- Mississippi- Lazy Magnolia Brewery (Kiln)
- Missouri- Kansas City Bier Company (Kansas City)
- Montana- Blackfoot River Brewing (Helena)
- Nebraska- Boiler Brewing Company (Lincoln)
- Nevada- CraftHaus Brewery (Henderson and Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Stoneface Brewing Co. (Newington)
- New Jersey- Kane Brewing (Ocean Township)
- New Mexico- La Cumbre Brewing Company (Albuquerque)
- New York- Gun Hill Brewing Company (Bronx)
- North Carolina- Wooden Robot Brewery (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Drekker Brewing Company (Fargo)
- Ohio- MadTree Brewing (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Roughtail Brewing Company (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Crux Fermentation Project (Bend)
- Pennsylvania- Brew Gentleman (Braddock)
- Rhode Island- Crooked Current Brewery (Pawtucket)
- South Carolina- Holy City Brewing (North Charleston)
- South Dakota- Lost Cabin Beer (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Yazoo Brewing Company (Madison)
- Texas- Saint Arnold Brewing Company (Houston)
- Utah- Shades Brewing (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Foam Brewers (Burlington)
- Virginia- Port City Brewing Company (Alexandria)
- Washington- Fremont Brewing Company (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Screech Owl Brewing (Bruceton Mills)
- Wisconsin- Lakefront Brewery (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Snake River Brewing (Jackson)