This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Alabama

A Birmingham brewery is being credited as the best place to grab a beer in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best beer spots in every state, which included Good People Brewing Company as the top choice for Alabama.

"Located in the heart of Birmingham, the menu at Good People Brewing Company includes tried-and-true favorites like Snake Handler IPA, Pale Ale, and The Bearded Lady American Wheat Ale, in addition to seasonal brews," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Reviewers describe this spot as "the perfect atmosphere for a cold beer right in the heart of Birmingham" and "an all-around fun place to hang out." One customer even noted they're not normally a beer drinker, but "found most of the beers to be really good."

