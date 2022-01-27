This Is The Best Steakhouse In Alabama
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
A Sheffield restaurant is being credited as the best steakhouse in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best steakhouses in every state, which included George's Steak Pit as the top choice for Alabama.
"George's has been in business since 1950, now under the operation of the original owners' son, Frank Vafinis," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "What makes this spot unique is its cooking method, featuring steaks grilled over an open flame made from burning hickory wood logs. The pit creates beautiful steak that's fully complemented with potatoes, salad, and vegetables. Locals and visitors both love the atmosphere and come often for delicious food."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best steakhouses in every state:
- Alabama- George's Steak Pit (Sheffield)
- Alaska- Club Paris (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Dominick's Steakhouse (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- Gaskins Cabin Steakhouse (North Eureka Springs)
- California- chi Spacca (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Bastien's Restaurant (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Captain Daniel Packer Inne (Mystic)
- Delaware- Harry's Savoy Grill (Wilmington)
- Florida- Bern's Steak House (Tampa)
- Georgia- Kevin Rathbun Steaks (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Hy's Steakhouse (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Chandlers (Boise)
- Illinois- Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse (Chicago)
- Indiana- St. Elmo Steak House (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Iowa Chop House (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Hereford House (Shawnee)
- Kentucky- Blue Heron Steakhouse (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse (New Orleans)
- Maine- Timber Steakhouse (Portland)
- Maryland- Lewnes' Steakhouse (Annapolis)
- Massachusetts- Abe & Louies's (Boston)
- Michigan- Vernales (Harbor Springs)
- Minnesota- Murray's (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Doe's Eat Place (Greenville)
- Missouri- J. Gilbert's Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood (St. Louis)
- Montana- Lolo Creek Steakhouse (Lolo)
- Nebraska- Round the Bend Steakhouse (Ashland)
- Nevada- Oscar's Steakhouse (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Hanover Street Chophouse (Manchester)
- New Jersey- The River Palm Terrace (Edgewater)
- New Mexico- La Ventana Steakhouse (Grants)
- New York- Gallagher's Steakhouse (New York City)
- North Carolina- Gamekeeper (Boone)
- North Dakota- Outlaws' Bar & Grill (Watford City)
- Ohio- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Cattleman's Steakhouse (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- RingSide Steakhouse (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Barclay Prime (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- The Capital Grille (Rhode Island)
- South Carolina- Halls Chophouse (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Delmonico Grill (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- The Standard (Nashville)
- Texas- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (Dallas)
- Utah- Christopher's Prime Tavern & Grill (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- J. Morgan's Steakhouse (Montpelier)
- Virginia- Byrd & Baldwin Bros. Steakhouse (Norfolk)
- Washington- Metropolitan Grill (Seattle)
- West Virginia- The Wonder Bar Steakhouse (Clarksburg)
- Wisconsin- Kaminski's Chop House (Wisconsin Dells)
- Wyoming- Miners & Stockmen's Steakhouse and Spirits (Hartville)