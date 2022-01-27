This Is The Best Steakhouse In Alabama

A Sheffield restaurant is being credited as the best steakhouse in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best steakhouses in every state, which included George's Steak Pit as the top choice for Alabama.

"George's has been in business since 1950, now under the operation of the original owners' son, Frank Vafinis," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "What makes this spot unique is its cooking method, featuring steaks grilled over an open flame made from burning hickory wood logs. The pit creates beautiful steak that's fully complemented with potatoes, salad, and vegetables. Locals and visitors both love the atmosphere and come often for delicious food."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best steakhouses in every state: