This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Connecticut

A Salem brewery is being credited as the best place to grab a beer in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best beer spots in every state, which included Fox Farm Brewery as the top choice for the Connecticut.

"Fox Farm Brewery specializes in New England IPA and a range of German-inspired lagers, brewed right on site in a beautiful area of Connecticut," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Reviewers love taking in the gorgeous views as they enjoy their drinks, which one regular customer described as 'the best IPAs in Connecticut.'

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best beer spots in every state: