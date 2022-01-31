This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Massachusetts

A Charlton brewery is being credited as the best place to grab a beer in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best beer spots in every state, which included Tree House Brewing as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Tree House boasts seven of the top 25 beers in America as voted by BeerAdvocate reviewers. Although you can't go wrong, Julius (an IPA) is considered a must-try.," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "'I can not say enough about the beer. The best IPAs out there,' wrote one reviewer, while another declared, 'Tree House beer is hands down the best beer I have ever had.'"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best beer spots in every state: