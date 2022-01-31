This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Charlton brewery is being credited as the best place to grab a beer in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best beer spots in every state, which included Tree House Brewing as the top choice for the Bay State.
"Tree House boasts seven of the top 25 beers in America as voted by BeerAdvocate reviewers. Although you can't go wrong, Julius (an IPA) is considered a must-try.," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "'I can not say enough about the beer. The best IPAs out there,' wrote one reviewer, while another declared, 'Tree House beer is hands down the best beer I have ever had.'"
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best beer spots in every state:
- Alabama- Good People Brewing Company (Birmingham)
- Alaska- HooDoo Brewing Company (Fairbanks)
- Arizona- Superstition Meadery (Prescott)
- Arkansas- Lost Forty Brewing (Little Rock)
- California- Lagunitas Brewing Company & Beer Sanctuary (Petaluma)
- Colorado- Great Divide Brewing Company (Denver)
- Connecticut- Fox Farm Brewery (Salem)
- Delaware- Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton)
- Florida- Funky Buddha Brewery (Oakland Park)
- Georgia- Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Kauai Beer Company (Lihue)
- Idaho- Grand Teton Brewing (Victor)
- Illinois- Half Acre Beer Company (Chicago)
- Indiana- Deviate Brewing (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Big Grove Brewery and Taproom (Solon)
- Kansas- Radius Brewing Company (Emporia)
- Kentucky- West Sixth Brewing (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Bayou Teche Brewing (Arnaudville)
- Maine- Allagash Brewing Company (Portland)
- Maryland- Union Craft Brewing (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Tree House Brewing (Charlton)
- Michigan- Bell's Brewery (Multiple locations)
- Minnesota- Bent Paddle Brewing (Duluth)
- Mississippi- Lazy Magnolia Brewery (Kiln)
- Missouri- Kansas City Bier Company (Kansas City)
- Montana- Blackfoot River Brewing (Helena)
- Nebraska- Boiler Brewing Company (Lincoln)
- Nevada- CraftHaus Brewery (Henderson and Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Stoneface Brewing Co. (Newington)
- New Jersey- Kane Brewing (Ocean Township)
- New Mexico- La Cumbre Brewing Company (Albuquerque)
- New York- Gun Hill Brewing Company (Bronx)
- North Carolina- Wooden Robot Brewery (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Drekker Brewing Company (Fargo)
- Ohio- MadTree Brewing (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Roughtail Brewing Company (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Crux Fermentation Project (Bend)
- Pennsylvania- Brew Gentleman (Braddock)
- Rhode Island- Crooked Current Brewery (Pawtucket)
- South Carolina- Holy City Brewing (North Charleston)
- South Dakota- Lost Cabin Beer (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Yazoo Brewing Company (Madison)
- Texas- Saint Arnold Brewing Company (Houston)
- Utah- Shades Brewing (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Foam Brewers (Burlington)
- Virginia- Port City Brewing Company (Alexandria)
- Washington- Fremont Brewing Company (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Screech Owl Brewing (Bruceton Mills)
- Wisconsin- Lakefront Brewery (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Snake River Brewing (Jackson)