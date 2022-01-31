This Is The Best Spot To Get A Beer In Virginia

An Alexandria brewery is being credited as the best place to grab a beer in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best beer spots in every state, which included Port City Brewing Company as the top choice for the Virginia.

"This modern artisanal brewery uses the area's brewing history as an inspiration for recipes," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Port City Brewing's most popular flagship beer is the Downright Pilsner, which won a gold medal at the 2014 World Beer Championships. The menu also includes rotating seasonal and experimental options which you can enjoy in the taproom or on a tour of the brewery."

