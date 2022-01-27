This Is The Best Steakhouse In Virginia

A Norfolk restaurant is being credited as the best steakhouse in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best steakhouses in every state, which included Byrd & Baldwin Bros. as the top choice for the Virginia.

"The Harris Ranch in the San Joaquin Valley supplies this steakhouse with fine Black Angus beef for the selection of cuts," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "They also stock Wagyu for their 30 ounce Tomahawk cut, $138 worth of steak. It pairs well with the crabmeat mac and brie cheese or the roasted bone marrow."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best steakhouses in every state: