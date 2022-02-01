Aliens? Mysterious Spiral Appears In Oklahoma Sky

Oklahomans witnessed a strange, mysterious spiral in the night sky Monday.

Twitter user @HarrisonWill13 described it as a "circular cloud" that moved across the sky at around 6:30 p.m. CT. He added "there was a light in the center" of the cloud. Another user, @opedaily, said it "flew, very slowly, across the sky in Oklahoma. There are no clouds and the spirals followed it and swirled. It was gorgeous."

Was it aliens? A UFO? What could it be?

KOTV meteorologist Clint Boone explained what it was on Facebook. "It is a satellite that was launched from the Space X Falcon 9 rocket," he said, along with more photos of the spiral in the sky. SpaceX successfully launched the Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 6:11 p.m. ET, according to Florida Today.