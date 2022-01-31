Cruise Ship Causes SpaceX To Abort Rocket Launch 30 Seconds Before Blastoff

A cruise ship caused a SpaceX rocket launch to abandon liftoff just seconds before taking flight.

Space.com reports the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to leave Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:11 p.m., but the cruise liner wandered into a "no-go zone" and was unable to be moved in time for the Falcon 9 to successfully launch in the allotted time.

"The vehicle is still healthy; the payload is healthy," SpaceX production manager Jessie Anderson said during the live webcast of the attempted launch via Space.com. "Everything was looking good for an on-time liftoff today, aside from the range."

SpaceX also tweeted, "standing down from today's launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to ship in the hazard area; team is setting up for next opportunity tomorrow, January 31 at 6:11 p.m. EST," on its verified account Sunday evening.