Alyssa Scott Speaks Out On Nick Cannon Revealing Baby News Amid Son's Death

Earlie this week, Nick Cannon confirmed on his daytime talk show that he's becoming a dad for the 8th time with model Bre Tiesi after photos of the pair celebrating their baby shower made their rounds on the web. Nick shared the news with his audience, adding that he knew about Brie's pregnancy at the time of his son Zen's death, sharing:

"So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?' No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected. I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”