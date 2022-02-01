Extras Needed For Tom Hanks Movie In Pittsburgh Area

Extras are needed for an upcoming movie starring Tom Hanks scheduled to be filmed in the Pittsburgh area.

WPXI reports A Man Called Otto has posted a casting call on MovieExtrasPittsburgh.com for filming scheduled to begin later this month and continue through early May.

"Extras Casting is seeking paid non-union background actors for the feature film “A MAN CALLED OTTO” Starring TOM HANKS in the Greater Pittsburgh Region and surrounding areas," the casting call stated. *We will be looking for folks who can join us for multiple days - and looking for people who could work 1-2 days here or there.

*We will also be looking for a group of people to rotate throughout with their cars.

*Looking for kids, teens, adults of all ethnicities! Extras will portray, TOWN LOCALS, COLLEGE STUDENTS, ARMY RECRUITS, HOSPITAL STAFF, DINER PATRONS, FACTORY WORKERS, TRAIN STATION EMPLOYEES, TRAVELERS & more fictional characters of all types from 1970’s looks to today! Opportunities for multiple days of work throughout the show."

All interested participants will need to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and testing protocols in order to be eligible to work which includes being fully vaccinated and provide a proof of vaccination.

The post notes that non-vaccinated participants can still apply as regulations may change moving forward.

The casting call said filming days typically take 10-14, "sometimes shorter," and all participants will be need "FULL DAY AVAILABILITY" on days selected.

The casting call said extras will be paid $170/12 hours (Time and a half after 12) and COVID tests will be paid for.