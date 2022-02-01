Extras Needed For Tom Hanks Movie In Pittsburgh Area
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2022
Extras are needed for an upcoming movie starring Tom Hanks scheduled to be filmed in the Pittsburgh area.
WPXI reports A Man Called Otto has posted a casting call on MovieExtrasPittsburgh.com for filming scheduled to begin later this month and continue through early May.
"Extras Casting is seeking paid non-union background actors for the feature film “A MAN CALLED OTTO” Starring TOM HANKS in the Greater Pittsburgh Region and surrounding areas," the casting call stated. *We will be looking for folks who can join us for multiple days - and looking for people who could work 1-2 days here or there.
*We will also be looking for a group of people to rotate throughout with their cars.
*Looking for kids, teens, adults of all ethnicities! Extras will portray, TOWN LOCALS, COLLEGE STUDENTS, ARMY RECRUITS, HOSPITAL STAFF, DINER PATRONS, FACTORY WORKERS, TRAIN STATION EMPLOYEES, TRAVELERS & more fictional characters of all types from 1970’s looks to today! Opportunities for multiple days of work throughout the show."
All interested participants will need to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and testing protocols in order to be eligible to work which includes being fully vaccinated and provide a proof of vaccination.
The post notes that non-vaccinated participants can still apply as regulations may change moving forward.
The casting call said filming days typically take 10-14, "sometimes shorter," and all participants will be need "FULL DAY AVAILABILITY" on days selected.
The casting call said extras will be paid $170/12 hours (Time and a half after 12) and COVID tests will be paid for.