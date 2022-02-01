Florida Man Arrested For Throwing Hot Ramen Noodles At Woman

A Florida man is facing charges after law enforcement claims he threw boiling hot ramen noodles at a woman.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Fort Pierce, Florida home on Friday (January 28). Authorities spoke with the female victim, who says a man, identified as 21-year-old Brandon Smith, threw noodles at her. After the noodles smacked her, Smith allegedly struck her "on the back with the hot pot," the document reads.

The alleged battery stemmed from an argument over allowing Smith's dog on a bed, according to officials. When Smith was questioned by cops, he said the victim fell on the noodles on the stove while chasing the dog.

The suspect was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. As of Tuesday (February 1), Smith remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

Reporters also pointed out that the Fort Pierce man has been convicted of cocaine possession, resisting police, and driving without a license within the past year.

This isn't the first food fight between people in Florida either. A couple found themselves dressed in spaghetti sauce when police questioned them both about a dispute. One woman found herself behind bars after authorities claim she threw a plate of chicken at her boyfriend.