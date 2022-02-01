Hailey Bieber Reveals When She And Justin Bieber Will Have Kids

By Emily Lee

February 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married for a little more than three years now. Since tying the knot, the pair have dealt with their fair share of pregnancy rumors. While chatting with WSJ, Hailey candidly discussed the couple's plans for expanding their family.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take," she shared. "Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" she continued. "I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

These comments echo statements Hailey has made previously. "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," she once told Vogue Arabia. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Over the summer, Hailey and Justin had to shut down speculation they were expecting their first child after the 'Ghost' singer referred to them as "mom and dad" on Instagram. "Baby on the way?" one fan wrote, while another asked: "y'all having kids???" The comments kept rolling in, so, Hailey was forced to chime in. "I think you should maybe change this caption to 'Dog Mom and Dad' before anyone gets it twisted," she suggested to her husband, adding a laughing emoji.

