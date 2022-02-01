Kanye West Urges Fans To Stop Asking Him About NFTs: 'I'm Not On That Wave'

Kanye West is usually ahead of the game when it comes to forward movement and technological advancements -- but when it comes to Non-fungible Tokens, Ye isn't currently interested in the wave just yet. The star took to Instagram to express his feelings about the digital assets, sharing:

"STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD"

In the post, the Grammy Award winning star also penned a hand-written note about his decision to "focus on the real world", adding:

“My focus is on building real products in the real world, real clothes, rap shelter. Do not ask me to do a fu**ing NFT. Ask me later.