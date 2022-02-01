Kanye West Urges Fans To Stop Asking Him About NFTs: 'I'm Not On That Wave'
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 1, 2022
Kanye West is usually ahead of the game when it comes to forward movement and technological advancements -- but when it comes to Non-fungible Tokens, Ye isn't currently interested in the wave just yet. The star took to Instagram to express his feelings about the digital assets, sharing:
"STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD"
In the post, the Grammy Award winning star also penned a hand-written note about his decision to "focus on the real world", adding:
“My focus is on building real products in the real world, real clothes, rap shelter. Do not ask me to do a fu**ing NFT. Ask me later.
While NFTs may not be in the cards for Ye these days, a new album certainly is. Just last week, the rap star revealed that he's currently working on DONDA 2, the follow-up to his 2021 tenth studio album, which will be executively produced by Future. For the upcoming project, slated to drop February 22, 2022 --- Ye plans to give up his phone until the release date, telling fans:
“I don’t have a phone until 2.22.22. My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album.”
Along with Kanye's work comes a little bit of play, as he's still been spotted out and about on the town with new girlfriend Julia Fox. Earlier this week, the two got intimate, sharing an open mouth kiss for the world to see.
Catch DONDA 2 dropping this month.