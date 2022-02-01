Las Vegas Launches First-Ever 'Wedding Month' For February

February is officially the first-ever "wedding month" in Las Vegas, reported 3 News Las Vegas.

A month of celebrations and special offers will be held by the Wedding Capital of the World, according to a spokesperson.

Clark County is expecting to hit a huge milestone and issue its 5-millionth marriage license sometime this month, especially with the special and unique dates that will happen this month. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a press release:

"February is always a popular month due to Valentine's Day, but this year is going to be even more exciting because of our specialty dates 2-2-22, 2-20-22 and 2-22-22. In addition, we anticipate our 5-millionth marriage license hitting this month and that is a huge deal to us, so we wanted to also make it extra special for our couples. Only in Vegas, the Wedding Capital of the World, do we do something this special for our wedding couples."

Couples can get some special perks, like complimentary champaign toasts and specialty desserts. Click here for some special offers.