Mysterious 'Red Trails' Spark Rumors Of UFOs Over North Carolina

Are UFOs monitoring the shores of North Carolina? That's a question that many people are asking after mysterious "red trails" were caught on film by a photographer taking pictures of the night sky.

Wes Snyder traveled to the Outer Banks back in September 2021 to take a time lapse of the Milky Way as seen over the Ocean Pursuit shipwreck. Known for his coastal photography and nighttime shots, he's no amateur when it comes to noticing bright stars and planes flying overhead. That's why what he captured has left him scratching his head. In the time lapse video, strange red trails can be seen rotating in the distant horizon, per the News & Observer.

"I've caught thousands of plane trails and never have any of them looked like this, so I'm certain they are not your typical aircraft," said Snyder.

Snyder shared video of the time lapse to his YouTube page last week in the hopes that someone could help identify what he described as an unidentified flying object. Check out the video below.