Mysterious 'Red Trails' Spark Rumors Of UFOs Over North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
February 1, 2022
Are UFOs monitoring the shores of North Carolina? That's a question that many people are asking after mysterious "red trails" were caught on film by a photographer taking pictures of the night sky.
Wes Snyder traveled to the Outer Banks back in September 2021 to take a time lapse of the Milky Way as seen over the Ocean Pursuit shipwreck. Known for his coastal photography and nighttime shots, he's no amateur when it comes to noticing bright stars and planes flying overhead. That's why what he captured has left him scratching his head. In the time lapse video, strange red trails can be seen rotating in the distant horizon, per the News & Observer.
"I've caught thousands of plane trails and never have any of them looked like this, so I'm certain they are not your typical aircraft," said Snyder.
Snyder shared video of the time lapse to his YouTube page last week in the hopes that someone could help identify what he described as an unidentified flying object. Check out the video below.
According to Snyder, the time lapse is comprised of photos taken with a 10-second exposure and one second between each shot. The photos were taken between 8 and 10 p.m. on September 27 with the camera facing west.
While Snyder is still at a loss for the lights could be, he did offer one possibility.
"We (the Outer Banks) are not too far away from a bombing range and eastern North Carolina is known for lots of military aircraft," he said. "My bet is that it's military aircraft training over the Pamlico Sound."
Snyder also posted the video to his Facebook page, where commenters were quick to give their opinions on what the strange red lights could be. Some had more down-to-earth answers like the military, drones or Elon Musk's Starlink, others were sure the real explanation was out of this world.
"They live among us," one user wrote, adding an extraterrestrial emoji, while another simply replied with "Aliens."
No matter what the mysterious lights are that he captured, he has a request for whoever, or whatever, is in charge.
"All I want to know is, how can I get a ride in whatever it was."