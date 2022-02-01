Portland Veteran Offers Reward For Help Getting Back Stolen Trailer

A Portland veteran needs help finding his stolen trailer, and he's offering money for information about it, according to KPTV.

Christopher Hedgecock says the trailer he's owned for 16 years was taken stolen from his Jeep while he was shopping at a Home Depot on Sunday (January 30). He just spent six days sanding and painting the trailer and was at the store to purchase some boards to replace the bed and side rails.

"It was attached to my Jeep and when I came out it wasn’t there anymore," Hedgecock told reporters. "I was definitely shocked I would’ve never thought they would do it in the middle of a parking lot with cameras everywhere, but I think they just don’t care."

The single father says it was an important part of his life, especially after he served four years in the Army National Guard. He initially bought the trailer in Texas so he could bring his motorcycle back to Oregon.

"I was 22, just a young kid and I’ve had it for about 16 years," Hedgecock said. "I got it when I was in the military, and it was about six months before I left the military and I hauled it all the way across the country going home... it just hurt."

The veteran also KPTV that he filed a police report and reached out to Home Depot asking if someone could review surveillance footage to provide clues about who took his beloved trailer. Hedgecock says he doesn't have enough money to purchase a new trailer, but he is also offering a $200 reward to anyone who can help him get his 16-year-old one back.

If you know anything about the stolen trailer or the suspect, contact the Portland Police Bureau.