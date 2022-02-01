Tacoma Woman Accused Of Starting 18 Fires, Held On $3 Million Bond

A Tacoma, Washington woman arrested in connection to over a dozen fires was ordered to be held on a $3 million bond, KOMO reports.

Reporters say 42-year-old Sarah Ramey made her initial court appearance Monday (January 31) after investigators suspected her of deliberately setting 18 fires across Pierce County last week.

These fires broke out last Tuesday (January 25) and Wednesday (January 36) in residential areas in the central and north ends of Tacoma and in Ruston, according to Newsweek. No one was hurt in the blazes, but they were set on while buildings were occupied. Homes and other personal property were also left damaged, officials added.

The Pierce County Superior Court judge says Ramey could face several charges, including arson, residential burglary, possession of stolen property, and ID theft.

"Officials have not publicly disclosed a motive for the arson fires, which included blazes last week that broke out in the 700 block of S. 56th Street when a shopping cart full of items was set ablaze along with two vehicle fires, one in the 500 block of S. 78th Street and the other in the 1000 block of S. Mildred Street that torched a carport," KOMO says.

Ramey is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday (February 2). Investigators are still gathering evidence from the crime scene and plan to present their findings during the arraignment hearing later this week, according to prosecutors.