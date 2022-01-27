Oklahoma Man Arrested For Arson After Setting Apartments On Fire
By Ginny Reese
January 27, 2022
An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to some apartments in Tulsa, reported 2 News Oklahoma. The apartment fire left nearly two dozen families in search of a new home and injured one firefighter.
24 units at Cobblestone Apartments near 51st Street and Memorial were destroyed. Thankfully, all residents and several animals were able to escape.
According to Tulsa Fire Public Information Officer Andy Little, there was a party and the suspect was asked to leave. The residents explained that the man came back and started the fire.
Shawn Carnahan was arrested on complaints of arson and endangering lives.
Early morning fire near 51st and Memorial. One firefighter was injured during a fall from the 3rd floor stairwell. 22 families displaced.— Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) January 27, 2022
Fire investigators have man in custody on arson charges. #whileyouweresleeping #savedabeardeddragon @RedCrossOK 📸@FOX23 Carson Atkinson pic.twitter.com/lulgpYlzo3
Fire officials explained:
"Reported heavy flames and fire showing from the center of the stairwell spreading up to the roof. We initiated a quick search and rescue and removed all the occupants from the structure. The fire had already broken through the roof so we went to a defensive mode to contain it to the building of origin. We had good success of containing to the building and we evacuated all units."
The Red Cross is helping to find a place for those displaced by the fire.