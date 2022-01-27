Oklahoma Man Arrested For Arson After Setting Apartments On Fire

An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to some apartments in Tulsa, reported 2 News Oklahoma. The apartment fire left nearly two dozen families in search of a new home and injured one firefighter.

24 units at Cobblestone Apartments near 51st Street and Memorial were destroyed. Thankfully, all residents and several animals were able to escape.

According to Tulsa Fire Public Information Officer Andy Little, there was a party and the suspect was asked to leave. The residents explained that the man came back and started the fire.

Shawn Carnahan was arrested on complaints of arson and endangering lives.