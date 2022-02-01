They're Back! Dave Matthews Band Announces 3 Texas Dates For 2022 Tour

It wouldn't be summer without Dave Matthews Band.

The rock band announced Tuesday its 2022 tour dates — and Austin, Texas, is first on the list. Dave Matthews Band is scheduled to open its 2022 tour at the recently-opened Moody Center on May 11. The "Crash Into Me" band will also perform at two other Texas venues: the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion in The Woodlands on May 13 and the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 14.

The show concludes with a double-header at the Hollywood Bowl in California on September 19 and 20.

Tickets for the 2022 tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. February 25 after a Citi cardmember presale that starts February 22.