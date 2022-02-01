They're Back! Dave Matthews Band Announces 3 Texas Dates For 2022 Tour
By Dani Medina
February 1, 2022
It wouldn't be summer without Dave Matthews Band.
The rock band announced Tuesday its 2022 tour dates — and Austin, Texas, is first on the list. Dave Matthews Band is scheduled to open its 2022 tour at the recently-opened Moody Center on May 11. The "Crash Into Me" band will also perform at two other Texas venues: the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion in The Woodlands on May 13 and the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 14.
The show concludes with a double-header at the Hollywood Bowl in California on September 19 and 20.
Tickets for the 2022 tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. February 25 after a Citi cardmember presale that starts February 22.
Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce its 2022 North American summer tour. The extensive outing will kick off on May...Posted by Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Here's a look at the Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour dates:
- May 11: Austin, TX
- May 13: The Woodlands, TX
- May 14: Dallas, TX
- May 17: Brandon, MS
- May 18: Huntsville, AL
- May 20: Charlotte, NC
- May 21: Atlanta, GA
- May 25: Tampa, FL
- May 28-29: West Palm Beach, FL
- June 3-4: Charleston, SC
- June 6-7: Jacksonville, FL
- June 10: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- June 11: Bristow, VA
- June 17: Mansfield, MA
- June 18: Hartford, CT
- June 21: Clarkston, MI
- June 22: Toronto, ON
- June 24-25: Noblesville, IN
- June 28: Wantagh, NY
- June 29: Holmdel, NJ
- July 2-3: East Troy, WI
- July 8-9: Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 12-13: Gilford, NH
- July 15-16: Camden, NJ
- July 20: Bethel, NY
- July 22: Raleigh, NV
- July 23: Virginia Beach, VA
- August 30: Stateline, NV
- September 2-4: George, WA
- September 9-10: Greenwood Village, CO
- September 14: Phoenix, AZ
- September 16: Chula Vista, CA
- September 17: Mountain View, CA
- September 19-20: Hollywood, CA