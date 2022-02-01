This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Alabama
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as the best place to get Chinese food in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Han Dynasty as the top choice for Alabama.
"Among the crowd-pleasing favourites served at the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama, it’s the wontons in spicy peanut sauce that people really rave about," Love Food wrote. "Along with this tasty Chinese-American hybrid, the restaurant offers a range of Shanghai-style dishes, pad Thai and Korean-style noodle soup."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Charlie's Bakery & Chinese Cuisine (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Little Szechuan (Tempe)
- Arkansas- Three Fold (Little Rock)
- California- Yang Chow Restaurant (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Flower Pepper Restaurant (Boulder)
- Connecticut- Peter Chang (Stamford)
- Delaware- Confucius Chinese Cuisine (Rehoboth Beach)
- District of Columbia- China Boy (Washington, D.C.)
- Florida- Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant (Seminole)
- Georgia- Masterpiece (Duluth)
- Hawaii- Simply Sichuan (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Guang Zhou (Boise)
- Illinois- MingHin Cuisine (Chicago)
- Indiana- Oriental Inn (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Long Xing (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Blue Koi (Leawood)
- Kentucky- Oriental Wok (Fort Mitchell)
- Louisiana- Dian Xin (New Orleans)
- Maine- Empire Chinese Kitchen (Portland)
- Maryland- Bob's Shangai 66 (Rockville)
- Massachusetts- Dumpling House (Cambridge)
- Michigan- The Peterboro (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Master Noodle (St. Paul)
- Mississippi- Asian Foods Market-Restaurant (Starkville)
- Missouri- Wonton King (St. Louis)
- Montana- Jada Garden (Helena)
- Nebraska- Dragon Wok (Omaha)
- Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Golden Tao Restaurant (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Hunan Taste (Denville)
- New Mexico- Rising Star Chinese Eatery (Albuquerque)
- New York- Chili (New York City)
- North Carolina- Ni Asian Kitchen (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Mandarin Kitchen Express (Fargo)
- Ohio- LJ Shanghai (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Fung's Kitchen (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Dānwèi Cāntīng (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Han Dynasty (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cheng Du Taste (Providence)
- South Carolina- Red Orchids Bistro (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Phnom Penh Restaurant (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Steam Boys (Nashville)
- Texas- Hu's Cooking (Houston)
- Utah- Mandarin Restaurant (Bountiful)
- Vermont- A Single Pebble (Burlington)
- Virginia- Peking Gourmet Inn. (Falls Church)
- Washington- Tai Tung Restaurant (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Rice Bowl (Cross Lanes)
- Wisconsin- Emperor of China (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Chinatown Restaurant (Jackson)