This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Connecticut

A Stamford restaurant is being credited as the best place to get Chinese food in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Peter Chang as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Located in Stamford, this restaurant from award-winning chef Peter Chang is regularly cited as the best in Connecticut and, for some, the best Chinese food anywhere. Elevated dishes include seafood simmered in a complex stew and served in a hot stone pot. The Peking duck (pictured) is legendary and said to be better than what you get in world-class restaurants."

