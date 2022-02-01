This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Connecticut
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2022
A Stamford restaurant is being credited as the best place to get Chinese food in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Peter Chang as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Located in Stamford, this restaurant from award-winning chef Peter Chang is regularly cited as the best in Connecticut and, for some, the best Chinese food anywhere. Elevated dishes include seafood simmered in a complex stew and served in a hot stone pot. The Peking duck (pictured) is legendary and said to be better than what you get in world-class restaurants."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Charlie's Bakery & Chinese Cuisine (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Little Szechuan (Tempe)
- Arkansas- Three Fold (Little Rock)
- California- Yang Chow Restaurant (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Flower Pepper Restaurant (Boulder)
- Connecticut- Peter Chang (Stamford)
- Delaware- Confucius Chinese Cuisine (Rehoboth Beach)
- District of Columbia- China Boy (Washington, D.C.)
- Florida- Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant (Seminole)
- Georgia- Masterpiece (Duluth)
- Hawaii- Simply Sichuan (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Guang Zhou (Boise)
- Illinois- MingHin Cuisine (Chicago)
- Indiana- Oriental Inn (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Long Xing (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Blue Koi (Leawood)
- Kentucky- Oriental Wok (Fort Mitchell)
- Louisiana- Dian Xin (New Orleans)
- Maine- Empire Chinese Kitchen (Portland)
- Maryland- Bob's Shangai 66 (Rockville)
- Massachusetts- Dumpling House (Cambridge)
- Michigan- The Peterboro (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Master Noodle (St. Paul)
- Mississippi- Asian Foods Market-Restaurant (Starkville)
- Missouri- Wonton King (St. Louis)
- Montana- Jada Garden (Helena)
- Nebraska- Dragon Wok (Omaha)
- Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Golden Tao Restaurant (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Hunan Taste (Denville)
- New Mexico- Rising Star Chinese Eatery (Albuquerque)
- New York- Chili (New York City)
- North Carolina- Ni Asian Kitchen (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Mandarin Kitchen Express (Fargo)
- Ohio- LJ Shanghai (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Fung's Kitchen (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Dānwèi Cāntīng (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Han Dynasty (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cheng Du Taste (Providence)
- South Carolina- Red Orchids Bistro (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Phnom Penh Restaurant (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Steam Boys (Nashville)
- Texas- Hu's Cooking (Houston)
- Utah- Mandarin Restaurant (Bountiful)
- Vermont- A Single Pebble (Burlington)
- Virginia- Peking Gourmet Inn. (Falls Church)
- Washington- Tai Tung Restaurant (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Rice Bowl (Cross Lanes)
- Wisconsin- Emperor of China (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Chinatown Restaurant (Jackson)