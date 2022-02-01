This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Connecticut

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2022

Sweet And Sour Pork Served In Plate On Tablecloth
Photo: Getty Images

A Stamford restaurant is being credited as the best place to get Chinese food in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Peter Chang as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Located in Stamford, this restaurant from award-winning chef Peter Chang is regularly cited as the best in Connecticut and, for some, the best Chinese food anywhere. Elevated dishes include seafood simmered in a complex stew and served in a hot stone pot. The Peking duck (pictured) is legendary and said to be better than what you get in world-class restaurants."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:

  1. Alabama- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Charlie's Bakery & Chinese Cuisine (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Little Szechuan (Tempe)
  4. Arkansas- Three Fold (Little Rock)
  5. California- Yang Chow Restaurant (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- Flower Pepper Restaurant (Boulder)
  7. Connecticut- Peter Chang (Stamford)
  8. Delaware- Confucius Chinese Cuisine (Rehoboth Beach)
  9. District of Columbia- China Boy (Washington, D.C.)
  10. Florida- Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant (Seminole)
  11. Georgia- Masterpiece (Duluth)
  12. Hawaii- Simply Sichuan (Honolulu)
  13. Idaho- Guang Zhou (Boise)
  14. Illinois- MingHin Cuisine (Chicago)
  15. Indiana- Oriental Inn (Indianapolis)
  16. Iowa- Long Xing (Iowa City)
  17. Kansas- Blue Koi (Leawood)
  18. Kentucky- Oriental Wok (Fort Mitchell)
  19. Louisiana- Dian Xin (New Orleans)
  20. Maine- Empire Chinese Kitchen (Portland)
  21. Maryland- Bob's Shangai 66 (Rockville)
  22. Massachusetts- Dumpling House (Cambridge)
  23. Michigan- The Peterboro (Detroit)
  24. Minnesota- Master Noodle (St. Paul)
  25. Mississippi- Asian Foods Market-Restaurant (Starkville)
  26. Missouri- Wonton King (St. Louis)
  27. Montana- Jada Garden (Helena)
  28. Nebraska- Dragon Wok (Omaha)
  29. Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
  30. New Hampshire- Golden Tao Restaurant (Manchester)
  31. New Jersey- Hunan Taste (Denville)
  32. New Mexico- Rising Star Chinese Eatery (Albuquerque)
  33. New York- Chili (New York City)
  34. North Carolina- Ni Asian Kitchen (Raleigh)
  35. North Dakota- Mandarin Kitchen Express (Fargo)
  36. Ohio- LJ Shanghai (Cleveland)
  37. Oklahoma- Fung's Kitchen (Oklahoma City)
  38. Oregon- Dānwèi Cāntīng (Portland)
  39. Pennsylvania- Han Dynasty (Philadelphia)
  40. Rhode Island- Cheng Du Taste (Providence)
  41. South Carolina- Red Orchids Bistro (Charleston)
  42. South Dakota- Phnom Penh Restaurant (Sioux Falls)
  43. Tennessee- Steam Boys (Nashville)
  44. Texas- Hu's Cooking (Houston)
  45. Utah- Mandarin Restaurant (Bountiful)
  46. Vermont- A Single Pebble (Burlington)
  47. Virginia- Peking Gourmet Inn. (Falls Church)
  48. Washington- Tai Tung Restaurant (Seattle)
  49. West Virginia- Rice Bowl (Cross Lanes)
  50. Wisconsin- Emperor of China (Milwaukee)
  51. Wyoming- Chinatown Restaurant (Jackson)
