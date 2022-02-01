This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Virginia

A Falls Church restaurant is being credited as the best place to get Chinese food in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Peking Gourmet Inn. as the top choice for Virginia.

"This is a must for lovers of Peking duck. The Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church opened in 1978 and has become legendary for its tangy-sweet and crisp-skinned duck carved tableside and served with house-made hoisin sauce, freshly prepared pancakes and home-grown jumbo spring onions," Love Food wrote. "All of the extra effort and care clearly pays off as one customer describes it as the best in the world."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state: