This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In All Of Virginia

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2022

Eating Chinese food from takeaway box on the street, personal perspective
Photo: Getty Images

A Falls Church restaurant is being credited as the best place to get Chinese food in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best chinese restaurants in every state, which included Peking Gourmet Inn. as the top choice for Virginia.

"This is a must for lovers of Peking duck. The Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church opened in 1978 and has become legendary for its tangy-sweet and crisp-skinned duck carved tableside and served with house-made hoisin sauce, freshly prepared pancakes and home-grown jumbo spring onions," Love Food wrote. "All of the extra effort and care clearly pays off as one customer describes it as the best in the world."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:

  1. Alabama- Great Wall Chinese Restaurant (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Charlie's Bakery & Chinese Cuisine (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Little Szechuan (Tempe)
  4. Arkansas- Three Fold (Little Rock)
  5. California- Yang Chow Restaurant (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- Flower Pepper Restaurant (Boulder)
  7. Connecticut- Peter Chang (Stamford)
  8. Delaware- Confucius Chinese Cuisine (Rehoboth Beach)
  9. District of Columbia- China Boy (Washington, D.C.)
  10. Florida- Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant (Seminole)
  11. Georgia- Masterpiece (Duluth)
  12. Hawaii- Simply Sichuan (Honolulu)
  13. Idaho- Guang Zhou (Boise)
  14. Illinois- MingHin Cuisine (Chicago)
  15. Indiana- Oriental Inn (Indianapolis)
  16. Iowa- Long Xing (Iowa City)
  17. Kansas- Blue Koi (Leawood)
  18. Kentucky- Oriental Wok (Fort Mitchell)
  19. Louisiana- Dian Xin (New Orleans)
  20. Maine- Empire Chinese Kitchen (Portland)
  21. Maryland- Bob's Shangai 66 (Rockville)
  22. Massachusetts- Dumpling House (Cambridge)
  23. Michigan- The Peterboro (Detroit)
  24. Minnesota- Master Noodle (St. Paul)
  25. Mississippi- Asian Foods Market-Restaurant (Starkville)
  26. Missouri- Wonton King (St. Louis)
  27. Montana- Jada Garden (Helena)
  28. Nebraska- Dragon Wok (Omaha)
  29. Nevada- Shang Artisan Noodle (Las Vegas)
  30. New Hampshire- Golden Tao Restaurant (Manchester)
  31. New Jersey- Hunan Taste (Denville)
  32. New Mexico- Rising Star Chinese Eatery (Albuquerque)
  33. New York- Chili (New York City)
  34. North Carolina- Ni Asian Kitchen (Raleigh)
  35. North Dakota- Mandarin Kitchen Express (Fargo)
  36. Ohio- LJ Shanghai (Cleveland)
  37. Oklahoma- Fung's Kitchen (Oklahoma City)
  38. Oregon- Dānwèi Cāntīng (Portland)
  39. Pennsylvania- Han Dynasty (Philadelphia)
  40. Rhode Island- Cheng Du Taste (Providence)
  41. South Carolina- Red Orchids Bistro (Charleston)
  42. South Dakota- Phnom Penh Restaurant (Sioux Falls)
  43. Tennessee- Steam Boys (Nashville)
  44. Texas- Hu's Cooking (Houston)
  45. Utah- Mandarin Restaurant (Bountiful)
  46. Vermont- A Single Pebble (Burlington)
  47. Virginia- Peking Gourmet Inn. (Falls Church)
  48. Washington- Tai Tung Restaurant (Seattle)
  49. West Virginia- Rice Bowl (Cross Lanes)
  50. Wisconsin- Emperor of China (Milwaukee)
  51. Wyoming- Chinatown Restaurant (Jackson)
