This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Lakewood

By Zuri Anderson

February 2, 2022

Everyone loves a good bite to eat, and there are plenty of restaurants waiting to serve you their delicious food. From beloved neighborhood faves to fine dining establishments, there's something for everyone. But what's the best of the best in Lakewood, Colorado?

Yelp has the answer to that. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Lakewood area. According to the website, the No. 1 restaurant you should check out...

Kickin Chicken!

This Asian-inspired chicken restaurant has over 300 reviews and boasts an awesome 5-star rating! Reviewers fell in love with Kickin Chicken's atmosphere, friendly staff, and of course, their banging chicken entrees. The chicken itself is consistently crispy, juicy, and buttery, and one Yelpers says they "don't hold back" on how much they give you.

You can try their chicken sandwich, chicken and (bubble) waffles, tenders, and chicken katsu. Yelpers are also going crazy for their mac salad, Mexican street corn, and Vietnamese slaw, three of the five side items available.

Here are Lakewood's Top 10 restaurants listed on the website:

  1. Kickin Chicken
  2. European Market
  3. Taqueria La Familia
  4. Pizzeria Lui
  5. African Grill and Bar
  6. Pierogies Factory
  7. Himalayan Spice
  8. Grammy's Italian Goodies
  9. La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas
  10. Spice Room

To see other high-rated restaurants in Lakewood, click here.

