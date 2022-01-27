This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Colorado

You can find the most delicious food at the most understated and simple restaurants. Most of the time, these spots are historic eateries, diners, or tucked-away neighborhood faves. Sometimes it's less about what's on the outside and inside and more about how welcome and satisfied you feel after a meal.

That's why LoveFOOD found the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, including Colorado. According to the website, you should head over to...

Grinder Sandwich Company!

Here's what writers had to say about the beloved Colorado Springs restaurant:

"Grinder specialises in, well, grinders – a type of sub sandwich that originated in New England and is thought to have been named because sailors would often ‘grind’ their teeth on one before heading out to sea. They’re usually served hot and toasty and customer favourites include the excellent Petey, packed with house-made meatballs, marinara sauce and three melted cheeses. Everything is wonderful though and comes served on classic, fluffy-yet-crispy hoagie bread."