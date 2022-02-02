Billie Eilish Reveals Dark New Hair Style: 'Did You Miss Me?'

Being blonde is so yesterday. According to Billie Eilish, anyway.

On Tuesday (February 2), the 'Bad Guy' singer revealed a dark new hairstyle on Instagram. Though Eilish has rocked a brunette look in the past, she's been blonde for so long now she looks almost unrecognizable.

Eilish first shared a photo of her darker tresses to her Instagram grid, which appears to show her sitting on an airplane, writing: "she's back." She also posted a few selfies to her Story, writing: "Did you miss me?"