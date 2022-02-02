Billie Eilish Reveals Dark New Hair Style: 'Did You Miss Me?'
By Emily Lee
February 2, 2022
Being blonde is so yesterday. According to Billie Eilish, anyway.
On Tuesday (February 2), the 'Bad Guy' singer revealed a dark new hairstyle on Instagram. Though Eilish has rocked a brunette look in the past, she's been blonde for so long now she looks almost unrecognizable.
Eilish first shared a photo of her darker tresses to her Instagram grid, which appears to show her sitting on an airplane, writing: "she's back." She also posted a few selfies to her Story, writing: "Did you miss me?"
The change in her style comes just days before she's set to embark on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The tour is set to begin on Thursday (February 3) in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.
Tour isn't the only exciting thing on the horizon for Eilish. The 20-year-old superstar once again finds herself nominated for multiple Grammys this year. She received seven nods this time, including song of the year and album for her sophomore effort Happier Than Ever.
Last month, Eilish was named as a headliner for Coachella, as well. She takes the top spot alongside other major artists like Harry Styles, Ye, and Swedish House Mafia. The highly-anticipated festival is happening April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
We'll just have to wait and see what hair color Eilish decides to rock next.