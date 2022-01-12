Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye, Swedish House Mafia Set For Coachella 2022

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye and Swedish House Mafia are slated to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022. The highly-anticipated festival is slated for April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Although Coachella officials had not made an official announcement as of publication time, a poster with the lineup spread on Wednesday morning (January 12). Billboard first reported the headliners with confirmation by an unnamed source.

This is a developing story.