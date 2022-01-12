Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye, Swedish House Mafia Set For Coachella 2022

By Kelly Fisher

January 12, 2022

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Photo: Getty Images North America

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye and Swedish House Mafia are slated to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022. The highly-anticipated festival is slated for April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Although Coachella officials had not made an official announcement as of publication time, a poster with the lineup spread on Wednesday morning (January 12). Billboard first reported the headliners with confirmation by an unnamed source.

This is a developing story.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices