'I Can't Believe I Won' Michigan Man Wins $4 Million On Scratch Off Ticket

A Michigan man won big after purchasing a scratch-off lotto ticket.

According to the official Michigan Lottery website, a 74-year-old Macomb County man, who regularly buys lotto tickets, won $4 million on the Michigan Lottery's $150 Million Cash Explosion instant game.

"I buy tickets twice a week, and I had hit for $500 on my previous purchase, so I decided to buy five of the $150 Million Cash Explosion tickets," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I scratched the barcode and scanned each ticket. The first was a $100 winner and the last one said to file a claim."

The player, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased his ticket from Smoker's Outlet of Warren, located at 31900 Ryan Road in Warren.

"When I saw that message, I knew it had to be big. I finished scratching the ticket and I was floored when I saw the $4 million prize. I'm still in shock and I know it won't hit me until the check is in the bank."

The man chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump-sum payment of about $2.5 million instead of annuity payments totaling $4 million.

He says he plans to share the money with his family, buy a new car, and travel.

"I keep looking at the ticket expecting to realize that I am seeing it wrong. I can't believe I won $4 million," the player added.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $123 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $22 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $110,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.