Over 100 Flights Canceled At Denver International Airport Due To Snowstorm

A strong snowstorm has led to over 100 flight cancelations and dozens of delays at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Wednesday (February 2), KUSA reports.

Earlier this morning, FlightAware.com reported at nearly 150 canceled flights at the airport along with over 85 delays. Reporters say Southwest, SkyWest, CommutAir, American Airlines, United, Spirit, and Frontier are among the airlines canceling their fights.

Two cold fronts brought inches of snow and bitter cold temperatures to the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon (February 2). The area is under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday (February 3).

DIA offered some tips for travelers during these wintry conditions:

"Check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. Drive with caution as roads may be slick. Consider taking the RTD A-Line. Expect to spend extra time onboard before takeoff while deicing takes place."