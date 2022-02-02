The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert premiered in UK and US theaters over the weekend, and the screening included a special Q&A with Peter Jackson. The director inherited tons of footage from Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who was responsible for the band's 1970 Let It Be documentary, to produce The Beatles: Get Back. During the Q&A, Jackson confessed that he would've "lost it" on The Beatles if he were the one dealing with them so many years ago.

“The poor guy was herding cats the whole time and I was just feeling so many times that I would have lost it!” he exclaimed. “I mean as much as I love the Beatles, I would have raised my voice at them a couple of times and read them the riot act because they would have driven me crazy, and Michael’s just so calm.”

“I particularly enjoy seeing Michael twitch and squirm when things aren’t going quite his way; as a director I can sympathise with that and find it kind of funny," he added. “Some of my favorite bits in the rushes and the outtakes were Michael’s stuff because I don’t play in a band – I can love the Beatles and watch the Beatles like anyone – but crucially the person I was really relating to was Michael.”