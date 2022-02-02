Rock Hill College Sheltering In Place After Bomb Threats Made To HBCUs

Students at a college in Rock Hill, South Carolina, are sheltering in place after bomb threats were made to several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) around the country, WCNC reports.

Leaders at Clinton College told students to shelter in place on Wednesday (February 2) while the school implements extra precautions following several bomb threats toward HBCUs earlier this week. Though the school itself was not one of the targets, university officials said the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we moved ahead with a shelter-in-place on campus," said Clinton College President Lester A. McCorn. "We didn't want to overreact because we have not received a bomb threat. I thank God for that, but because of the nature of the threats, we felt like we would eventually be a target."

Clinton College students were moved to online classes Wednesday and may continue that way on Thursday. Students living on campus are asked to stay in their rooms and only leave when absolutely necessary, the news outlet reports.

In the wake of the threats, Rep. Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina's 12th District, released a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty condemning the threats and saying they are monitoring the situation.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and doing everything we can to bring an end to these threats," the statement reads, in part. "Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses or anywhere in our nation."