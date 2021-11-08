Police Investigating Social Media Bomb Threat At Charlotte High School

Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made on social media against a Charlotte high school.

According to WCNC, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are looking into a threat made on Snapchat against Ardrey Kell High School on Sunday night (November 7). In addition to police, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and school officials are also investigating the threat.

Ardrey Kell High Principal Jamie Brook sent a message out to parents on Monday informing them of the situation and the district's plans for an investigation.

"I wanted to let everyone know that CMS police and I are aware of the Snapchat post that is circulating the internet," Brook said in the message. "Please know that we take this very seriously. We will work together tomorrow along with IT to investigate this fully, ensure everyone's safety and communicate findings with you."

In her message to parents, Brook also dispelled a rumor that began circulating around the community last week about weapons and drugs found on campus.

"Additionally, I can confirm for you that the rumors of a gun and cocaine and students in handcuffs Friday is completely false," she said.

Anyone with information on the bomb threat is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.