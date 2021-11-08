Police Investigating Social Media Bomb Threat At Charlotte High School

By Sarah Tate

November 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made on social media against a Charlotte high school.

According to WCNC, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are looking into a threat made on Snapchat against Ardrey Kell High School on Sunday night (November 7). In addition to police, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and school officials are also investigating the threat.

Ardrey Kell High Principal Jamie Brook sent a message out to parents on Monday informing them of the situation and the district's plans for an investigation.

"I wanted to let everyone know that CMS police and I are aware of the Snapchat post that is circulating the internet," Brook said in the message. "Please know that we take this very seriously. We will work together tomorrow along with IT to investigate this fully, ensure everyone's safety and communicate findings with you."

In her message to parents, Brook also dispelled a rumor that began circulating around the community last week about weapons and drugs found on campus.

"Additionally, I can confirm for you that the rumors of a gun and cocaine and students in handcuffs Friday is completely false," she said.

Anyone with information on the bomb threat is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices