Simon Cowell Gives Health Update After Suffering Broken Arm In Bike Crash

Simon Cowell is “feeling much better” following a recent bike injury near his West London home. Cowell, 62, was rushed to the hospital with a broken arm after going over the handlebars in the accident.

As Cowell left the hospital — donning a bright yellow cast with drawings by his 7-year-old son — he assured the Daily Mail: “I’m OK. I’m feeling much better, thank you. It happened just round the corner. …I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

An unnamed source added to The Sun that Cowell is “lucky to be alive. He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch…Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn’t be run over.”

The bike incident is Cowell’s second in two years. In August 2020, the America’s Got Talent judge hurt his back while testing his new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California. His rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time: “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Cowell later spoke out on Twitter: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”