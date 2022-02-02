Summer Walker Shocks Fans After Debuting Her New Bold, Bald Hair Cut

The star's new look caused quite a frenzy on social media, with some fans loving it --- while others questioned the singers bold choice. R&B songstress Tamar Braxton commented on Summer's look:

"It's dope tho"

While "Let Me Love You" star, Mario chimed in:

"I get it though (fire)"

But some fans had a difficult time adjusting to the "Ex For A Reason" singer's bald cut. As one commenter wrote:

“She may be going through something so I hope she gets better.”

Another fan responded, defending Summer's cut, adding:

"no she’s just alt and the black community see that as “weird” something “mentally wrong”. but in reality it’s y’all.”