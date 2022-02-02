This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Washington State
By Zuri Anderson
February 2, 2022
Everybody loves getting delicious food for low prices, but sometimes you got to pay extra for that five-star experience. While there are plenty of affordable eateries, they are some restaurants that aren't afraid to charge more for their dishes. It may even be worth it!
For those who don't mind dropping some extra coins for their meals, LoveFood found the most expensive restaurant in every state. These businesses range from lavish fine-dining establishments to hearty steakhouses. Don't be surprised if they're in a high-rise building or sporting stunning oceanside views.
If you're looking for a top-tier dining experience in Washington state, writers say you should head over to...
Here's what writers had to say about this Seattle steakhouse:
"The Met, as it’s known, has a prestigious location inside the 1903 Marion Building in downtown Seattle. The menu is suitably prestigious too, with an emphasis on expensive cuts of meat. The priciest main course is the Olive Beef Filet – 6oz (170g) of Japanese A5 beef for $195. A cheaper option is to share the classic, and very delicious, Chateaubriand for two, carved at the table and with sides, $165."
You can find Metropolitan Grill at 820 2nd Ave in Seattle.
Click here for more fancy and luxurious American restaurants.