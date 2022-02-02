Washington Football Team Officially Announces New Name

It's official: The Washington Football Team will now be known as the Washington Commanders.

The NFL's D.C. franchise revealed its new moniker during a live streaming ceremony Wednesday (February 2) morning on their verified social media accounts.

The Commanders also shared several graphics displaying their new name and uniforms, which remain their signature burgundy and gold.

The official announcement comes hours after NBC Washington aerial reporter and photojournalist Brad Freitas shared a video shot from above FedEx Field Tuesday (February 1) evening, which zooms in to show a large "Commanders" graphic inside the stadium, with the announcement already scheduled for Wednesday.

"#SpoilerAlert: Hail to the #WashingtonCommanders #WashingtonFootball #HailYeah #BREAKING #NFL #washingtonfootballteam," Freitas tweeted.