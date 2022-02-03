Jimin is on the mend after falling ill earlier this week. The BTS member simultaneously came down with appendicitis and COVID-19. The 26-year-old pop star underwent surgery for his acute appendicitis after experiencing abdominal pain and a sore throat. While hospitalized, Jimin tested positive for COVID.

"We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin," a statement from the band's management, Big Hit Music, informed fans earlier this week. "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice."

“According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," the statement continued. "He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other band members during the infectious stage."

After spending a few days recovering, Jimin was able to update fans on his health. "Sorry for making you worry," he wrote in a Weverse statement, translated and shared by a fan. "However, I think I'll be able to get discharged soon! I'm recovering well and I'm making sure to take care and eat all three meals. Please just wait a little bit. I'll recover quickly and go!"

Jimin is the fourth member of BTS, which consists of seven singers, to contract COVID-19 recently. Earlier this month, Big Hit Music revealed RM, Jin, and Suga had all contracted the virus. RM, Jin and Suga have all recovered.