BTS’ Jimin Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery, Tests Positive For COVID

On Monday (January 31), BTS member Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The 26-year-old pop star was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering from abdominal pain and a sore throat. During his hospital stay, Jimin also tested positive for COVID-19.

"We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin," a statement from the band's management, Big Hit Music, reads. "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice."

“According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," the statement continued. "He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other band members during the infectious stage."

Jimin is the fourth member of BTS, which consists of seven singers, to contract COVID-19 recently. Earlier this month, Big Hit Music revealed RM, Jin, and Suga had all contracted the virus.

"RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," the update stated. "Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

"Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities," Big Hit shared at the time. "Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

BTS also shared a major update with fans about their upcoming schedule around this time, as well. The band plans to take an extended hiatus in order to get the rest they need. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019," they shared via a social media statement back in the beginning of December.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the statement continued. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

Big Hit Music "kindly" requested fans "show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest." They also promised that during this time off, BTS will be "focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans," the statement concluded.