High Winds Blow McDonald's Sign Onto Car In Arizona

High winds caused a McDonald's sign to topple over onto a car in Arizona, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The sign crashed onto the vehicle, causing extensive damage and crushing the car.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, no one was inside the car at the time of the incident, and there were no reported injuries as a result of the sign falling.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office shared the details of the incident on Facebook along with some photos, writing:

"Highs winds in Fort Mohave caused this fast food sign at the corner of Highway 95 and Aztec Rd. to blow over and land on a customer's vehicle. Thankfully no one was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported."

Check out photos from the incident below: