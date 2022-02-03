High Winds Blow McDonald's Sign Onto Car In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
February 3, 2022
High winds caused a McDonald's sign to topple over onto a car in Arizona, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
The sign crashed onto the vehicle, causing extensive damage and crushing the car.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, no one was inside the car at the time of the incident, and there were no reported injuries as a result of the sign falling.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office shared the details of the incident on Facebook along with some photos, writing:
"Highs winds in Fort Mohave caused this fast food sign at the corner of Highway 95 and Aztec Rd. to blow over and land on a customer's vehicle. Thankfully no one was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported."
Check out photos from the incident below:
Highs winds in Fort Mohave caused this fast food sign at the corner of Highway 95 and Aztec Rd. to blow over and land on...Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 2, 2022
A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the are through 5 p.m. on February 3rd. The NWS Phoenix wrote on Twitter:
"The high in Phoenix was 62 degrees. Our peak wind gust was 29 mph.
In Yuma the high was also 62 with a peak wind gust of 41 mph.
In Imperial the high was 63 with a peak wind gust of 58 mph."
The high in Phoenix was 62 degrees. Our peak wind gust was 29 mph.— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 3, 2022
In Yuma the high was also 62 with a peak wind gust of 41 mph.
In Imperial the high was 63 with a peak wind gust of 58 mph.#azwx #cawx